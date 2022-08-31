ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 11-year-old went missing Tuesday in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Police Department said Jariah Tucker went missing in the 9800 block of Manchester Road while she was at work with her dad.

Her father told police he works as a delivery driver for a local business. Tucker was in the back seat of the delivery vehicle while her dad was gone for approximately 50 minutes. When he came back, she was not in the vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene at about 7:50 p.m. They searched the immediate area and did not find her.

Tucker is described as being 4 feet tall and 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.