11-year-old girl shot while at family gathering in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – An eleven-year-old girl was recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the arm Sunday night.

That shooting happened at about 6 p.m. along Bessie near Shreve in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis. One of her family members told the Post-Dispatch that the girl was at a gathering at her grandmother’s home when an altercation led to gunfire. It is unknown at this time if anyone is in custody related to this incident.

