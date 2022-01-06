110 detainees have COVID in outbreak at St. Louis County Justice Center

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Justice Center is reporting 110 residents there have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say mitigation procedures are in place to contain and monitor the virus.

The 110 infected residents are being monitored and have been separated from the rest of the population. There are currently 825 residents in the facility.

Officials say another 30 detainees who have displayed symptoms are waiting for tests results. There are another 30 who are being quarantined due to exposure to the virus.

Also, 30 of the 240 staff have tested positive. About 65% of jail employees are vaccinated. The remaining employees get weekly tests under the County’s requirement.

“Outbreaks in jails are happening across the U.S. and we knew it was eventually going to impact ouremployees and residents,” said the facility’s acting director Scott Anderws.

No detainees or employees have experienced serious symptoms requiring hospitalization.

A two-week hold was put into place Thursday for transporting detainees to court. The hearings will be held virtually during that time.

The Justice Center put COVID-19 protocols in place early in the pandemic. They include COVID-19 testing during the health screening at intake. All detainees are offered vaccines and the population is regularly tested. About 40 percent of detainees have been fully vaccinated.