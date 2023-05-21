ST. LOUIS – The 113th annual Annie Malone May Day Parade returns to downtown St. Louis. It’s one of the oldest and biggest parades in the area.

The pre-show and pep rally start sat 10:30 a.m. at the Annie Malone Offices. The parade officials will then kick off the parade, moving to the parade route, which begins at Market Street and Compton Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

The Annie Malone May Day Parade is a St. Louis tradition and the oldest African-American parade in the nation. Annie Malone Children and Family Service helps nearly 500 children and parents per year.

Programs include crisis management, therapeutic education, community based programming, and youth substance abuse prevention and treatment.

“We always have lots of police presence at the May Day Parade, but we have taken the extra step and hired private security as well just to ensure the safety of people that want to come and bring their kids – that extra layer of security for them,” Annie Malone Children and Family Service CEO Dr. Keisha Lee explained.

FOX 2 is the media sponsor of the parade again this year. We’ll have Corvettes along with our storm runner in the area.