ST. LOUIS – The busy holiday travel season is in full swing at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, as the Transportation Security Administration expects nearly 16,000 people to pass through checkpoints, and Tuesday’s not even one of the busiest days during these last two weeks of December.

“When we traveled, you could definitely see so many people,” Latrice Walton said.

The travel numbers are back up.

“TSA lines were a lot longer,” Linda Williams said.

AAA is predicting that 115 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season.

“The crowds were busy at the airport last Friday, and they certainly were in Vegas,” Felisha Bochantin said.

While the holiday travel season does not officially start until this Saturday, TSA predicted The busiest travel day during these last two weeks of the year was last Friday, Dec. 15, with close to 20,000 travelers moving through TSA checkpoints at St. Louis Airport. Annabella Gallia and Ana Hamilton left on Dec. 15 for Las Vegas and returned to St. Louis on Tuesday.

“Yeah, it seemed really busy,” Hamilton said.

According to TSA, Tuesday is expected to be one of the smoother days for travel.

“Travel today was very light and it was a good time to travel,” Williams said.

TSA is predicting this Friday as the busiest day this December, with close to 18,000 travelers expected to pass through the airport’s TSA checkpoints.