COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Sauce on the Side is opening up its eleventh St. Louis area location in St. Charles County. The local chain is known for their hand-crafted calzones, salads and desserts. The newest location will be in the Cottleville Landing shopping center near Farm & Home Supply.

“We are extremely excited to be opening Sauce on the Side in Cottleville. Having grown up in the area, we have been inspired by its development over the last few years. We hope to add great food and outstanding service to this incredible community and couldn’t be more stoked to start our journey in Cottleville.” writes Brian Slater.

This Sauce on the Side location will be run by St. Charles County natives Tom and Brian Slater. The first location opened over a decade ago in Downtown St. Louis.