ST. LOUIS – If your commute takes you through Creve Coeur Tuesday morning, you’ll want to avoid North Lindbergh Boulevard.

Crews are still working to repair a 12-inch water main that broke Monday in the southbound lanes of Lindbergh just south of Old Olive Street Road.

Southbound traffic on Lindbergh is shutdown as of right now.

12-inch water main breaks South Lindbergh Blvd at Tealbrook Dr in Creve Coeur pic.twitter.com/XdbAqV71wU — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 15, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.