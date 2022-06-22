ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Twelve tenants and some of their family members are seeking shelter after an overnight fire damaged a St. Charles apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Officials say the fire damaged 12 apartment units of the Glen at Bogey Hills apartment complex in St. Charles. Three of those units suffered extensive fire damage and the other nine have notable smoke and water damage.

Officials say no one was hurt from the fire. Based on preliminary results, firefighters believe the fire started from a malfunctioning electric circuit that ignited combustible material.

“We are extremely lucky that there were no injuries and everyone was able to evacuate safely,” stated Fire Chief George Sheets. “A motorist passing by seen the large fire and was able to begin the evacuations.”

The building that caught on fire consists of three stories and 40 units. When crews arrived, flames had spread out to all three floors. A second alarm assignment was requested immediately for additional manpower due to the size of the building and the extreme temperatures.

Estimated losses from the fire exceed $500,000. If you have any other information on the blaze, contact the Saint Charles City Fire Department at 636-949-3250.