ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old is one of three suspects accused in an armed carjacking early Thursday morning near the St. Louis City Justice Center.

The carjacking happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 200 block of South Tucker Boulevard in Downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that a 33-year-old man was robbed of his vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima, by three suspected teenagers. At least one of the three suspects presented a firearm.

Police found the stolen vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Cass Avenue. One suspect, a 12-year-old boy, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The other two suspects are on the run as of Thursday afternoon.

The suspect arrested was taken into custody at the Juvenile Family Court. Police have not yet disclosed whether charges could be filed in this investigation.