12-year-old boy shot while riding bicycle in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being shot while riding his bike in south St. Louis yesterday evening. An 11-year-old boy was also riding a bike but was not injured.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police released surveillance images to help find the shooters.

The police say the victims told them they were riding their bikes on the 3100 block of Keokuk St. when they noticed the suspects were circling them in a white four-door vehicle.

The victims also said the vehicle eventually stopped and a passenger jumped out and fired shots at them.

The 12-year-old boy was hit in the lower part of his body. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say one suspect was in his mid to late teens and the other suspects appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in possibly receiving a reward for their tip(s) should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).