12-year-old entrepreneur asks for community’s help after van was stolen

ST. LOUIS – A 12 -year-old entrepreneur is calling on the public to help him buy a new van after his company vehicle was stolen.

Joshua Danrich launched his own line of air fresheners a few years ago. Since then, his business, Mr. Fresh, has skyrocketed. Not only has it survived the effects of the pandemic but is thriving despite it all.

“I’m not just an average 12-year-old. Twelve-year-olds don’t usually own businesses, so I know how to persevere,” Danrich said. “I put hours, days, nights, weekends sacrificing to be where I am now.”

Recently, he struck a deal with Schnucks where his products are now being sold at 15 locations, in addition to his website. One of the company vans was stolen about one month ago.

“It was devastating. I was in shock. I just didn’t understand why,” Danrich said.

His mother Shay helps run the business and together, they were moving inventory from a fulfillment center into the van when they saw two men in their late teens, early twenties, wearing hoodies jumped in front of them and stole the car.

Multiple cases containing 140 bottles of air freshener were gone in the blink of an eye. This happened just as the company reached its third year anniversary.

“The expansion of my business has been halted, everything has been halted, it’s been slow, the sales have just been going down,” Danrich said.

A police report was filed but the van hasn’t been recovered.

“We’re trying to produce more product but it was product stolen so you cannot re-manufacture what was already stolen,” Shay Danrich said.

Without a van to haul air fresheners, the mother and son duo need help to get back on track. They hope people will help them make up for lost income.

“Now, I’m just going to move forward, look to the future,” Danrich said. “And just focus on the things I can do, not just what happened.”

A Gofundme is available to help make up for the income lost and get a new van to help with transportation. Approximately $2,000 of his $20,000 goal has been raised.

