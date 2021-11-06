12-year-old girl drove off with 2-year-old boy; endangered person advisory issued

ST. LOUIS – An endangered person advisory has been issued after officials say a 12-year-old girl drove off with a 2-year-old boy.

The MHP is looking for Kamoree Williams, age 12, and Eric Williams, age 2. No word on how they are related.

The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) says they left from 14581 Soho Dr, Florissant at 10:36 p.m. Friday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says it’s unclear which direction Due to the young age of the missing juveniles and the low temperatures, their safety and well-being is of concern.

They are believed to be in a Black 2014 Jeep Patriot with a MO license plate of GD2B1L.

Anyone seeing the missing persons, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing persons should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.