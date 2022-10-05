ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Dani Allen went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. She is described as being 5’8″ and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

Police said she ran away from home and has recently been making suicidal statements. Anyone who sees her or has any information about her whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

