ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 12-year-old girl reported missing and endangered in Des Peres has been found safe, her family confirmed.

The child, identified as Elizabeth Ernst, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Des Peres Department of Public Safety. She had left her home on a purple bicycle.

It’s unclear where the 12-year-old was found, but her family said she is okay.

