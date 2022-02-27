12-year-old girl injured in accidental shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The child abuse unit of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is leading an investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old girl.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened a little after 11 a.m. Sunday at 4000 Germania Avenue, which is the Boulevard Heights neighborhood in south St. Louis.

The 12-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She’s listed in stable condition.

Police learned the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.