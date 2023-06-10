ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old girl was shot Friday evening while trying to purchase snacks at a St. Louis gas station.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the BP gas station at 1401 Choteau Avenue, just on the edge of Downtown St. Louis.

Investigators say the victim was buying snacks when she heard gunshots from outside the gas station. In fear for her life, she ran out of the store and across the parking lot.

As she left the store, she started to feel pain on left side of her face. Police say she was struck by shrapnel and suffered superficial wounds. It’s unclear whether she was shot inside the store or in the parking lot.

The victim was sent to a hospital for treatment and she is currently in stable condition.

Additional details on this case are limited. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.