ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old boy is a suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday at 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Hurck Street.

When police were called for the shooting, the victim was being taken to the hospital by his mother. Police said the victim was shot multiple times by the suspect. He has been listed in critical/unstable condition

The suspect has been taken into custody and remanded to the Juvenile Courts.

The investigation is ongoing.