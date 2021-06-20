12-year-old killed in fatal crash in Jefferson County, 8-year-old seriously injured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 12-year-old boy died late Sunday morning in a collision on Route Y in Jefferson County.

The accident happened just south of Ware Church Road around 10:55 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, a 2006 Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Route Y when the vehicle went across the center of the road and struck the front of a 2013 Ford Fusion.

The force of the impact sent the Chevy off the roadway and into a tree.

The 32-year-old driver of the Chevy suffered serious injuries. An 8-year-old girl in the vehicle also suffered serious injuries. A second passenger in the Chevy, the 12-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver of the Ford Fusion suffered moderate injuries.