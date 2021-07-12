12-year-old on her way home from birthday celebration with family when she was sucked into storm drain

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The family of Aaleya Carter is still trying to come to grips with the all-too-soon death of the 12-year-old during last weekend’s flash flooding.

Carter drowned around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The 12-year-old and her family were reportedly on their way home from celebrating the girl’s birthday at the movies when the family’s car was swept up by the floodwaters off of Interstate 70 near St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

Drivers reported floodwaters as high as two feet during the storm.

Authorities said the rest of the group—Carter’s mother, brother, and sister—survived and were able to escape, but Carter was swept into a storm drain.

Her body was found hours later by Missouri State Highway Patrol a mile and a half away.

Carter’s family said she was a loving little girl with two younger siblings, who enjoyed having fun and making TikTok videos

Aaleya was an outstanding student in the Normandy School District, according to district officials. She was enrolled in Confluence Academy from 2016 to 2018 and transferred to Normandy from 2018-2019 to Barack Obama School.