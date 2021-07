ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are investigating a shooting in Dutchtown that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to a police spokesman, the shooting occurred just before 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Keokuk Street.

The boy had been shot in the lower back and knee, and suffered a graze wound to his calf, police say. The boy was conscious and breathing at the scene.

It’s believed the shooter was in a nearby vehicle.