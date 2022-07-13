ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis City Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Bessie Avenue and Shreve Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood just before midnight. Officers said the 12-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in critical condition. The cause of the shooting and suspects have yet to be reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis City Police Department at 314-444-5371. If a tipster wants to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward, they can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.