SEDALIA, Mo. – The 121st Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia.

The University of Missouri is celebrating ‘Mizzou Day.’ They’ll offer exhibits and activities each day of the fair in the MO-AG Theatre. They’ll also be selling soy donuts, Tiger Stripe ice cream, and Mizzou merchandise.

It’s $7 for those 13 and older, $2 for kids 6 to 12, and free for children under 5 years old.