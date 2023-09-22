ST. LOUIS – Authorities arrested 13 people linked to a conspiracy to sell drugs including fentanyl and methamphetamine in the St. Louis area earlier this week.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports the following suspects have been arrested and charged in federal court:

Stanley Harris, 49, of Los Angeles

Christopher Sosa, 31, of Los Angeles

Victor Medina, 41, of Los Angeles

Marco Chavira, 35, of El Paso, Texas

Alvieno Johnson, 40

Versail Freeman, 39

Neil Phifer, 38

Latasha Spellman, 34

Robert Smith, 64

Gary Pulcher, 71

Demetrius Gilmore, 37

Portia Everett, 35

Michael Williams, 28

During the course of the investigation, authorities recovered around $110,000 in cash, seven handguns and two vehicles linked to criminal activity, per an indictment.

A motion seeking to have Phifer and Spellman held in jail until trial says more than 25 kilograms of methamphetamine and 15 kilograms of fentanyl are directly attributable to the overall drug trafficking organization. Both reportedly partnered with each other to import drugs and distribute them to others in St. Louis.

An investigation began when investigators intercepted one package that had been mailed and contained 4.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and several St. Louis-area law enforcement agencies worked together during the investigation.