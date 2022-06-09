ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester.

Police said Colin Daily was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green letters at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with green lettering across the chest, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes, according to police. Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information regarding Daily’s whereabouts should contact the Manchester Police Department at 636-227-1410.