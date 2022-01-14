13-year-old boy shot Friday morning in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Friday morning in north St. Louis, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 a.m. near Highland Avenue and Union Boulevard in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The victim said he heard gunshots and then felt pain in his shoulder.

After realizing he had been shot, the teen ran to the intersection of Northland Avenue and Union Boulevard, where officers later found him lying on the ground. He was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any further details as they continue to investigate.

