ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said April Houston was last seen around midnight Wednesday in the area near Wiskow Drive and Suntree Drive. She reportedly walked away from a family member and has not been heard from since.

She may be in the same area with a friend who goes by the name Miya.

Houston is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, shorts, and white crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the department at 636-529-8210 or call 911.