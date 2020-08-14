13-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Northwoods

NORTHWOODS, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation into the accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old Thursday.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, Northwoods officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Melba Place around 6:40 p.m. Officers located the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Northwoods police contacted the St. Louis County Police Department for assistance.

A handgun was recovered near the victim. Detectives determined the shooting may have been the result of an accidental shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.