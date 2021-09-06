13-year-old killed in UTV crash in Jeffersorn County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.– A 13-year-old boy from Cedar Hill is dead following a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV). It happened yesterday afternoon 6:05 P.M. on Engledow Road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old was driving a Canam Commander UTV when it began sliding off the road.

The left rear part of the UTV hit a tree then traveled of the road and hit a second tree.

The 17-year-old from Hillsboro suffered minor injuries. A 13-year-old and 16-year-old passenger both have serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old passenger was the only one wearing a seat belt.