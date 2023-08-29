ST. LOUIS — Police say a 13-year-old driving a stolen vehicle with a 19-year-old passenger in south St. Louis led police on a chase Monday night. Two suspects are now under arrest after crashing the vehicle in Old North St. Louis.

The teen driver was taken to Juvenile Family Court on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. The police have not identified him because he is a minor. Trevon Fisher faces the same charges and is in police custody with no bond.

A vehicle was stolen in a carjacking Monday morning in the 4100 block of Flad in the Shaw neighborhood. Officers saw the gray 2018 Honda Civic later near the intersection of Michigan and Schirmer in the Patch neighborhood in south St. Louis. A police chase started after the suspects sped off.

The stolen vehicle struck two other cars near I-55 and Arsenal. They eventually drove the stolen vehicle onto westbound I-70. The suspects tossed a gun from the vehicle in the 3900 block of West Florissant. The car became disabled at North Market and 14th Street after a tire flew off of the stolen car, striking a police cruiser. That is when the suspects ran from the vehicle. They were eventually arrested after being tased.

Police found a semi-automatic gun in the car and recovered the other gun from West Florissant. The damage to the other vehicles involved in the police chase has not yet been released. This incident is still under investigation by St. Louis police.