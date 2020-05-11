13-year-old O’Fallon, Mo. boy shot; friend taken into custody

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

O’FALLON, Mo. – A 13-year-old O’Fallon boy remains in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot over the weekend by his friend.

According to Officer Tony Michalka, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the shooting happened May 9 at 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive.

Officers with EMS and firefighters and rushed the teen to an area hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives questioned witnesses at the scene, including a 16-year-old acquaintance of the victim.

Michalka said the 16-year-old shot the 13-year-old. The 16-year-old was taken into custody by juvenile authorities pending additional investigation. No charges have been filed.