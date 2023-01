CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

The child, identified only as “Norma” by police, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near Wildhorse and Old Chesterfield Road.

Norma was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Norma’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.