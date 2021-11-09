13-year-old shot by woman he was allegedly trying to carjack

ST. LOUIS – Police say a 37-year-old woman shot a 13-year-old boy who was trying to carjack her last night.

A spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim told them she was walking from her vehicle to her house when two people approached her and asked to use her phone.

The victim said didn’t have a phone with her and that is when the 13-year-old boy pulled out a handgun, announced a robbery, and demanded the woman’s car keys and money.

The woman reportedly handed the boy her keys who then handed them to another male suspect. The second suspect tried to start the vehicle.

Police said the 13-year-old suspect became distracted while pointing the gun at the victim. She then reportedly removed her own handgun and fired at the suspect. Both suspects then ran off.

While officers were investigating the robbery, they were called to the same neighborhood and found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The case has been sent to the juvenile court. No word on the other suspect.