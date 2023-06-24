ST. CHARLES, Mo. – More than 1,200 Harley-Davidson riders from across the country descended on St. Charles this week for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally. On Saturday, the group lined the streets of St. Charles for a parade of flags, representing chapters of Harley owners across America.

The parade kicked off at 4 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Boat House. The riders then traveled down Riverside Drive to Clark Street, then took Clark to Second Street.

They drove down Second Street through Frenchtown to the roundabout, went up to Fifth Street, traveled down Fifth to Boone’s Lick, and back to the Lewis and Clark Boat House.

“The parade is for the benefit of the local business and the local people that are allowing us to do this here,” said Paul Blotske, St. Charles regional manager of Harley-Davison Owners Group (HOG). “So, we want to show off our bikes to the locals.”