13th annual breast cancer awareness walk set for next week in Forest Park

SWANSEA, Ill. – A walk can take you on a journey. Walking with a metastatic breast cancer survivor, it’s easy to see how inspiring she is and learn of the journey she’s been on for the last 11 years.

“I didn’t know metastatic meant stage four and there were four stages of breast cancer,” Sheila Marie McGlown said.

“I just blocked it out when my mother passed away and didn’t educate myself like I should have. But I think it’s important patients do have patient advocates like myself, especially, when they’re first diagnosed.”

Five years after her mother died from breast cancer McGlown found out she was facing the same thing in 2009.

Eleven years later, she’s still learning and dealing with cancer, and as a Portraits of Hope member, she will be participating in the upcoming 13th annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides against Breast Cancer 5k walk in Forest Park Saturday, Oct. 23.

And she won’t be alone.

“You know, everybody should get their mammograms,” said Jodi Browell, a breast cancer survivor.

“Early detection is the key to survival, and I also think it’s important that people advocate for themselves and asking all the questions they need to ask as they go through it.”

Browell will be joining Sheila for the walk and support on a journey she knows all too well. She’s a member of Portraits of Hope where breast cancer survivors share their stories of hope to help others raise funds and awareness.

Last year her “J-Walkers” team helped raise more than $100,000 for breast cancer research and programs.

An important walk bringing hope and funds to help others.

“It’s raised over $2 million so far for research, and research is important,” McGlown said.

“It’s saving my life. I want to thank the American Cancer Society because research is saving my life. Eleven years later I’m still here.”

The Making Strides walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, where you can meet inspiring individuals.