ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – State Senator Angela Walton Mosley of Florissant is holding the 13th annual Community Resource Fair and Backpack Giveaway.

It’s from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the North County Recreation Complex. Students from the Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Jennings, and Riverview Garden school districts are eligible.

They’ll receive a free book bag and other school supplies. There will also be a bike giveaway.

To register for the event, call 573-751-2420.