14-year-old charged as adult for Baden murder

ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old is being charged as an adult in connection with a January 2020 murder that took place in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of N. Broadway just after 6:10 p.m. on January 18. They found the victim, 14-year-old Timothy Lucas, in the street with a gunshot wound.

Lucas was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police eventually arrested Marcus Ursery for the shooting.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Ursery with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Marcus Ursery