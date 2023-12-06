ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood teenager has been charged with the shooting death of a Berkeley teen earlier this year.

The shooting happened on the evening of March 26 in the 6800 block of Larry Lane.

A probable cause statement from the Berkeley Police Department alleges more than a dozen teenagers, many of them armed with guns, were walking up Larry Lane.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Surveillance video from homes and businesses shows some of the armed individuals firing guns. The bullets struck nearby vehicles and homes. Gunfire struck and killed a 14-year-old.

Police claim witnesses and surveillance video helped investigators identify Clifton Booze Jr., 14, as the shooter.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Booze with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. Booze remains jailed on a $750,000 cash-only bond.