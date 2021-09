ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old boy was shot in the torso Friday night in St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. The victim was dropped off at an area hospital. He was listed as being in critical and stable condition.

He told police that he was walking when heard gunshots and was hit. He provided several locations of where the shooting happened, but nothing has been confirmed, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.