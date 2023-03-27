BERKELEY, Mo. – A tragic beginning to spring break as a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Berkeley, Missouri. More than a dozen detectives with the Major Case Squad are assisting the Berkeley Police Department with the investigation.

The teen was shot and killed outside a home in the 6800 block of Larry Lane on Sunday night. Carrie Frison lived on the street and said she heard the gunfire.

“I heard around 12 consistent gunshots. I immediately called 911, and my son said, ‘Don’t go to the front door,’” she said.

The Major Case Squad said multiple juveniles with guns were firing shots around 7:00 p.m. outside the residence. Police found the teen lying in a front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. Residents said they would like the violence to end.

“We just started spring break, it’s no way to start a spring break at all,” said Kierya Whitehead. “I keep mines close. We go everywhere together. I really don’t let them walk to the store. We have a store here, beauty supply, fast food restaurant, where kids could’ve been walking, and it happens every day.”

One window from a home had a bullet hole in it, and some siding had bullet hole damage. Frison said she feels unsafe.

“I have nothing against Section 8, but anytime you don’t own anything and it’s not your own home,” Frison said. “More than likely, you’re not going to take care of someone else’s property.”

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).