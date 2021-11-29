14-year-old shot while waiting at bus stop in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot while waiting at a Metro bus stop in north St. Louis Monday morning but did not realize he was injured until he got to school.

The teen was waiting to board the Metro bus in the 900 block of Euclid when someone inside of a black Honda started firing shots in his direction, according to St. Louis police.

When he arrived at school, the teen realized he had a graze wound on his arm and told the school nurse about the shooting. The school contacted police. The teen’s parent refused medical treatment.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.