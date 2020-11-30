Carjacking victim shoots and kills 14-year-old suspect; police search for accomplice

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man shot and killed a 14-year-old boy who was attempting to carjack him Sunday in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police officers from the Jennings precinct were called to the parking lot of a small business strip and gas station at Jennings Station Road and Lewis & Clark Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

They found the 14-year-old in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. On Monday, police identified the 14-year-old as Damaurio Thomas.

Police learned Thomas and an accomplice attempted to carjack a 53-year-old man in the parking lot. The 53-year-old shot Thomas and the accomplice fled.

The 53-year-old man was taken into custody and he’s cooperating with the investigation led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

The weapons from both parties were recovered.

Meanwhile, the search for the second suspect continued into Monday night.

Gunfire and police chases have become regular occurrences in the neighborhood, residents said. Two residents told FOX 2 there was more gunfire nearby around 10 p.m. Sunday night. There were no injuries reported.

If anyone is charged with a crime here in the carjacking, it may be Thomas’ accomplice. Under Missouri law, he can be charged with second-degree murder because he was allegedly committing a felony crime with Thomas that resulted in Thomas’ death.

Police did not release the accomplice’s name or a description.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.