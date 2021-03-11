14-year-old West End murder victim identified

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police and family have identified the young victim in Monday’s deadly shooting in the city’s West End neighborhood.

Investigators say 14-year-old Kathon Moore was shot and killed while riding his bike in the 6100 block of Etzel just before 5:30 p.m. that day.

The teenager’s mother says he had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room and his life was cut short too soon.

“I went outside and saw the street was locked down and I also saw the crime tape and then the body bag,” said one neighbor.

According in investigators, Moore was riding his bike when someone opened fire. The teen died at the scene.

Witnesses say he was shot while riding his bike after leaving a neighborhood park and enjoying the day with friends.

“I heard the shots and when I came out, police were everywhere,” the neighbor said.

The victim’s neighbors say Moore was a bright and smart teenager who enjoyed playing sports and reading.

“They were all at the park and he was riding his bike, back and forth, and he was real happy, with a smile on his face the whole time,” another neighbor said. “Then he disappeared down the street and they knew something was wrong and then they saw the detectives.”

This shooting happened less than 24 hours after a 9-year-old was shot in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Eight children age 17 or younger have been homicide victims in the city this year.

CrimeStoppers has since increased its reward to $10,000 for a tip leading to an arrest in each homicide case. If you have information in either investigation, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.