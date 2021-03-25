1,400 doses available at north St. Louis COVID vaccination event this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Missouri and St. Louis health officials hope to raise interest in a vaccination event happening in north city this weekend.

Approximately 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for residents in or around the north St. Louis area, but right now only 140 people have signed up.

The event is Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Victor Roberts Building on Kingshighway. It is open to all eligible tiers.

Pre-registration is required on UnitedImmunitySTL.com. You must live in one of the eight zip codes in or around north city in order to register.