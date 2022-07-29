ST. LOUIS – 15 children and three adults were rescued from flash flooding at a daycare center Thursday night.

The daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church is on Washington Avenue at Olive Street. St. Louis firefighters helped evacuate the children and adults there.

St. Louis fire crews responded to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Rescue efforts were also made in the following areas, according to the St. Louis Fire Department:

Goodfellow & Selber Ct. (Just south of Natural Bridge)

N. Kingshighway & Lexington

Natural Bridge between Hamilton – Darby:

N. Tucker & Cass

Page & Union

Delmar & Goodfellow

Marcus & San Francisco

Delmar & Clarendon

5300 block of Maple

Natural Bridge & Marcus

Lindell & Union

4700 block of Washington (Daycare Facility)

N. Vandeventer & Washington

4000 block of Lindell

5050 Oakland

N. Vandeventer & Olive