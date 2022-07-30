ST. LOUIS – Fifteen vehicles were shot early Saturday morning amid rapid gunfire in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Investigators say it happened in the 700 block of North 21st Street. Officers responded to the area after hearing around 100 gunshots near St. Louis police headquarters. When officers arrived, they noticed ballistic damage to at least 15 vehicles.

Police say two subjects in the investigation were possibly shot during the incident. No suspect information is available at this time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.