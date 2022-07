ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in south St. Louis.

Police said the boy was on a moped at about 11:30 p.m. when he collided with an SUV. The incident happened on South Broadway near Loughborough Avenue. The boy’s identity has not yet been released.

