15-year-old boy shot and killed in Carr Square neighborhood

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Police are checking surveillance video near the Preservation Square apartments after a teenage boy was shot and killed Sunday in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 1:00 p.m. on O’Fallon Street near North 14th Street just north of Downtown St. Louis.

The Post-Dispatch reported the victim is 15-year-old Kyle Faulkner. Police said he may have been shot with a rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS to remain anonymous.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News