15-year-old boy shot and killed in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Police are checking surveillance video near the Preservation Square apartments after a teenage boy was shot and killed Sunday in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 1:00 p.m. on O’Fallon Street near North 14th Street just north of Downtown St. Louis.

The Post-Dispatch reported the victim is 15-year-old Kyle Faulkner. Police said he may have been shot with a rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS to remain anonymous.

