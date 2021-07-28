15-year-old killed in Sappington crash

SAPPINGTON, Mo. – A teenager was killed and three other people injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Sappington.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman with the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Gravois Road near Winternight Lane.

A silver 2002 Saturn SL had struck a utility pole at that location, Panus said. Investigators believe the driver was speeding, lost control, and struck the pole.

A 15-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.