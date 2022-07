TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A 15-year-old girl was killed while swimming at Table Rock Lake Sunday.

MSHP said the girl and a 16-year-old boy were swimming at about 4:15 p.m. when a boat driven by a 62-year-old man “struck the swimmers then struck a rock bluff.” The boy suffered minor injuries. MSHP suspected the boater was intoxicated.

The identity of the girl has not yet been released.

