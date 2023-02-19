ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Charles Police Department are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Lake St. Louis teenager.

According to Lt. Thomas Wilkison, a police spokesman, officers were requested at St. Joseph’s Hospital around 8:50 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital after being shot at, Wilkison said. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her chest, and the boy drove her to the hospital to report the shooting.

The young girl died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

Wilkison claims the 17-year-old told detectives the teens had been asked by two adult men to meet them in the area of Oak Avenue and Perry Street. The reason for the meeting has yet to be determined.

When the teens arrived in the area, the two men approached them on foot and pulled out a handgun. One of the men shot into the car, striking the 15-year-old girl in her chest.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.